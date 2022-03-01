DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DKS opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

