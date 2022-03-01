DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.