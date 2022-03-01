Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 22,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 903,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
DBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $620.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
