Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 22,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 903,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

DBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $620.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

