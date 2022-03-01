Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Trading Up 78.9%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 78.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 54,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 12,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
About Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Asset Monetary Network (DATI)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.