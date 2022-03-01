Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Position Boosted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Digital Turbine comprises approximately 4.8% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.33% of Digital Turbine worth $19,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,383. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

