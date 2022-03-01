DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $267.84 million and $1.42 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00229509 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003610 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.