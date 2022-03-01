DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.73% of DigitalBridge Group worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

