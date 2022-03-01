Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 201,063 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of PG&E worth $24,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 334.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.32, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

