Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 67,555 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,529 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 67,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Altair Engineering worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the software’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786 in the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.