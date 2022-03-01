Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of CGI worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 486.1% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.99 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.