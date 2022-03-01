Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of FirstService worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in FirstService by 3.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in FirstService by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $134.35 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $181.80. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

