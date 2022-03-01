Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $25,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

