Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Celsius worth $25,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.87 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

