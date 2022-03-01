Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,735 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $156.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.66 and its 200 day moving average is $227.79. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $135.55 and a one year high of $326.15.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

