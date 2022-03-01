Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 256,725 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.00% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $383,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Bank of America began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

