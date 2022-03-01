Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $24,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.74. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

