Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.08% of Preformed Line Products worth $22,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2,050.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $273.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $82.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

