Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of 51job worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in 51job by 39.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in 51job by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.54. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.