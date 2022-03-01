Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Xencor worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Xencor by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Xencor stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -313.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

