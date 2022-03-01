Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Pearson worth $23,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pearson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.25.

Pearson stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

