Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,123 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of TFS Financial worth $22,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TFS Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 83.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 17.12%. Analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 434.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

