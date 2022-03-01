Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $23.03 Million Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 95,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.07% of Orthofix Medical worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 86.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 38.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $670.94 million, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

