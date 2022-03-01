Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.68 Million Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.97% of TPI Composites worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $84,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in TPI Composites by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

