Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.89 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $24,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

