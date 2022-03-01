Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.90 Million Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.54% of Inogen worth $24,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 21.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inogen by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

