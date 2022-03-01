Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.23 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.37% of Thermon Group worth $25,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 216,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $1,694,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 232.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $570.95 million, a PE ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

