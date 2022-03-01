Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.49 Million Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.99% of MacroGenics worth $25,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 63.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

About MacroGenics (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.