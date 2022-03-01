Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.67 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.96% of Energizer worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Energizer by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Energizer by 597.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 224,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

