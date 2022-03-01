Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Lyft worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $1,003,447. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

