Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 370,432 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of APi Group worth $25,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 307.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in APi Group by 1,977.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter.

APG opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

