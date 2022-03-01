Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of GrafTech International worth $22,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in GrafTech International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GrafTech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in GrafTech International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

