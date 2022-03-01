Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.30% of Superior Group of Companies worth $23,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,036 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About Superior Group of Companies (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.