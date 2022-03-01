Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,356 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.59% of Travere Therapeutics worth $23,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $160,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

TVTX stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.