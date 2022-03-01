Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.70% of Lifetime Brands worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCUT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

