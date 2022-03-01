Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,278 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.52% of US Ecology worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECOL. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in US Ecology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 362,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

