Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,870 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Pegasystems worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pegasystems by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ PEGA opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
