Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 146,405 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Bausch Health Companies worth $25,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $73,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

