Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,410 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.72% of PDF Solutions worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDFS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

PDFS stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

