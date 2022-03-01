Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 183,340 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 183,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.33% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

