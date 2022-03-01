Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 344,619 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344,619 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

