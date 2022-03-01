Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 40,193 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,193 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.73% of Equity Bancshares worth $22,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 56.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

EQBK opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,182 shares of company stock worth $372,997 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.