Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 54,743 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

