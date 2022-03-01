Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 64,511 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.59% of Midland States Bancorp worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $850,481. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSBI. StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MSBI opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $646.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.92. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

