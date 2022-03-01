Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 64,898 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Pure Storage worth $25,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

