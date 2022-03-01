Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 71,019 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of WPP worth $22,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WPP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in WPP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71) in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $671.25.

Shares of WPP opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

