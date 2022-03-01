Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,801 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.94% of American Software worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Software by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,664 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Software by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 177,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMSWA opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.34 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

