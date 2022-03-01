Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.45% of Oppenheimer worth $25,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Oppenheimer by 58.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 92.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 18.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 10.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPY opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

