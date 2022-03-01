Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.06% of The Pennant Group worth $24,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 101.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.75 million, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 2.57. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.