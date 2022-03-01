DinoExchange (DINO) Tops One Day Volume of $9,227.00

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $333,156.06 and approximately $9,227.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DinoExchange has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DinoExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.59 or 0.06780269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 0.99616836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002746 BTC.

DinoExchange Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.