Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 9%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) traded down 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.48 and last traded at $109.77. 22,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,938,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.51.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
